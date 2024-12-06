Final Vikings injury report vs. Falcons: Stephon Gilmore out, 6 questionable
Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium. The 13-year veteran suffered a hamstring injury in last week's win over the Cardinals and did not practice this week. Head coach Kevin O'Connell doesn't believe it'll be a long-term absence for Gilmore, who could return as soon as next week against the Bears on Monday Night Football.
In Gilmore's absence, the Vikings will again turn to Fabian Moreau as their No. 3 corner behind Byron Murphy Jr. and Shaq Griffin. Rookie Dwight McGlothern is the only other healthy corner on the active roster, though the Vikings could potentially elevate Nahshon Wright or Kelvin Joseph from the practice squad.
Six players are listed as questionable for Minnesota: K Will Reichard, LS Andrew DePaola, OLB Pat Jones II, DT Harrison Phillips, RG Dalton Risner, and OLB Andrew Van Ginkel.
Reichard and DePaola are still technically on injured reserve, so they'll have to be activated on Saturday if they're going to play. That's expected to take place.
The other four players are all important pieces for the Vikings in the trenches. Risner, who replaced Ed Ingram at right guard a couple weeks ago, is dealing with a back injury after previously opening this season on IR due to a back issue. If he can't play, Ingram would be back in the lineup.
Van Ginkel (9 sacks, 2 INT TD) has been one of the Vikings' best defensive players this season. Phillips is their top defensive tackle. Jones is a rotational edge player with 7 sacks.
This story will be updated when the Falcons' final injury report is released.
