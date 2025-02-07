Inside The Vikings

Former star Vikings defensive end Jared Allen enters NFL Hall of Fame

Allen ranks 12th all time in NFL history in career sacks.

Nolan O'Hara

Former Defensive end Jared Allen is the Minnesota Vikings' honorary guest for the game against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Oct. 6, 2024. / Shaun Brooks-Imagn Images
Jared Allen is a Hall of Famer.

The former Minnesota Vikings defensive end was revealed as a member of the NFL's 2025 Hall of Fame class at the NFL Honors ceremony in New Orleans Thursday night. It was a well-deserved honor for one of the best pass rushers ever.

Allen played 12 NFL seasons with the Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers and ranks 12th all time with 136 career sacks. Allen has 641 career tackles, 58 passes defended, 31 forced fumbles, 19 fumble recoveries and six interceptions, including a pick-6. He even had two touchdown receptions on the offensive side of the football.

Allen played for the Vikings from 2008-13, playing all 16 games in each of his six seasons in Minnesota. Most notably in 2011, Allen nearly broke the NFL's single-season sack record held by Michael Strahan (22.5), recording 22 sacks that year. Allen never had fewer than 11 sacks in any of his six seasons in Minnesota, a completely dominant six-season stretch.

He had double-digit sack totals in eight of his 12 NFL seasons overall.

Allen was among 15 finalists for the NFL's 2025 Hall of Fame class, and no more than five would officially enter the Hall of Fame. The other finalists were Eric Allen, Willie Anderson, Jahri Evans, Antonio Gates, Torry Holt, Luke Kuechly, Eli Manning, Steve Smith Sr., Terrell Suggs, Fred Taylor, Adam Vinatieri, Reggie Wayne, Darren Woodson and Marshal Yanda.

