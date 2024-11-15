Former Viking Everson Griffen given sentence, probation for May DWI arrest
Former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen has been given a 60-day sentence and four years of probation stemming from his May DWI arrest in Hennepin County.
Griffen, 36, pleaded guilty to third-degree drunken driving. One of his two DWI charges was dismissed, as were other charges of careless driving and fifth-degree drug possession. He'll serve 58 days (with credit for two days already served) on electronic home monitoring beginning on Tuesday. Griffen will be allowed release to pursue employment, get treatment and medical care, and do volunteer coaching.
A 364-day sentence in the Hennepin County workhouse has been stayed for four years. As part of his supervised probation, Griffen cannot use alcohol or any controlled substances, with the exception of prescribed medications. He also has to undergo multiple assessments and follow the recommendations of those evaluations.
On May 28, Griffen was stopped on the interstate after being tracked traveling 82 miles per hour in a 55 MPH zone by a state trooper. His blood alcohol content was measured at 0.10 percent, above the 0.08 legal limit. He was also found to be in possession of cocaine.
It's the second recent drunken driving arrest for Griffen, who has had numerous personal and legal troubles dating back to the latter part of his NFL career. He was stopped in July 2023 on suspicion of DWI, blew a 0.09, and pleaded guilty to reduced charge of careless driving. He was then cited twice more later in 2023 for driving-related petty misdemeanors.
Griffen was involved in multiple mental health incidents in 2018 and 2021, while playing for the Vikings, that warranted police involvement. After the '21 incident, he opened up about his mental health struggles and diagnosis of bipolar disorder. Earlier this year, following his DWI arrest, he replied to several fans on social media and apologized for his behavior.
A fourth-round pick out of USC, Griffen played for the Vikings from 2010-19 and then again in 2021. He had 85.5 career sacks and made four Pro Bowls.