Former Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond named starter with UFL team
Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond has been named the starting quarterback of the San Antonio Brahmas of the United Football League. Mond only spent one season with the Vikings and didn't see much NFL action.
The Vikings drafted Mond with the No. 66 overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft, and it was a pick that irritated former coach Mike Zimmer, who told the Star Tribune he walked out of the room when former general manager Rick Spielman made the selection. Mond saw action in one game in 2021, a loss to the Green Bay Packers that eliminated the Vikings from the playoffs, completing 2-of-3 passes for five yards. Zimmer had a notable media exchange afterwards.
"Not particularly," Zimmer responded when asked whether he wanted to get a look at Mond in the meaningless final game of that season. Why? "I see him every day," Zimmer said. Both Zimmer and Mond were out of Minnesota after the season.
Mond had stops with the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints the last three seasons after being waived by the Vikings, but he never caught on with any of those teams. He signed with the UFL's San Antonio in October.
Perhaps the opportunity in the UFL will provide Mond an opportunity to light it up and find a new NFL home in 2025.