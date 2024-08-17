GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah explains why the Vikings signed Matt Corral
Wanting a fourth quarterback to replace the injured J.J. McCarthy, the Vikings signed Matt Corral on Friday. He was a top-100 pick by the Panthers just two years ago who quickly fell out of the NFL and wound up playing for the UFL's Birmingham Stallions earlier this year.
Appearing on the FOX 9/KFAN radio broadcast of Saturday's preseason game against the Browns, Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah explained why the team landed on Corral.
"We’ve done extensive work on quarterbacks the last two years," Adofo-Mensah said. "He was in the process in 2022. We interviewed with him and remembered the time we spent together. He’s talented. A lot of these quarterbacks, they come into situations where the context isn’t necessarily going their way and they can’t overcome it.
"So we’re making bets. We’re saying 'Hey, if we remove him from a certain environment and put him in our environment, what could that look like?' He’s somebody that’s had personal struggles. Everybody matures differently in life. Age 21, 25, 26. Maybe he comes to our building and that’ll be the right time. You’re talking about risk-reward, a signing this time of year, it’s not super expensive. You’re just trying to get a look at somebody and see what you have."
Corral was a second team All-SEC quarterback at Ole Miss in 2021. He threw for over 6,700 yards with 49 touchdowns across his two full seasons as a starter, adding 1,100 yards and 15 touchdowns as a rusher. But after being taken in the third round by Carolina in 2022, his career was derailed by a significant foot injury that cost him his rookie year. He was then waived last year by the Panthers, claimed by the Patriots, and waived again shortly after.
Now 25 years old, Corral is getting another NFL opportunity with the Vikings. Roster cuts are just ten days away, but he'll get a chance to show the organization and the coaching staff what he can do. If he impresses, he could potentially surpass Jaren Hall as the Vikings' QB3. If not, it was worth a shot anyways.