Harrison Smith, Kirk Cousins voted into back end of NFL Top 100
Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith was unveiled as the 93rd-best player in the league in the annual NFL Top-100 list. His former teammate, quarterback Kirk Cousins, checked in at No. 81 in the rankings.
The top 100, which is voted upon by players, has been around since 2011 and Smith has made the top 100 seven times in 12 seasons in the league. In 2018 he peaked at No. 46.
Last season, Smith was one of four defensive backs to compile 90 or more total tackles and at least three sacks. His season was highlighted in Week 4 against the Panthers when he became the first player since at least 1994 to have 14 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble in a game.
The list is being unveiled in stages leading up to the season, so there's a good chance that more Vikings will be ranked inside the remaining top 80 that has yet to be revealed. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson, tight end T.J. Hockenson and left tackle Christian Darrisaw make sense as possible top-100 players yet to be announced.