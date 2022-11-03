How Concerned Should the Vikings Be About Greg Joseph and Ed Ingram?

Things are going well for the Minnesota Vikings these days. They're 6-1 and riding a five-game winning streak. They haven't lost at home yet. They just made a trade to add T.J. Hockenson, one of the better tight ends in the league.

It's not all perfect, though. Because they've won so many one-score games, the Vikings' advanced metrics still don't look great. Kirk Cousins admits he isn't playing his best football. There's a lot of room in all three phases for the team to continue improving.

If the Vikings are going to continue winning games and make a deep run in the playoffs, it's going to take everyone. Let's take a look at two players who are struggling right now, how concerned the Vikings should be moving forward, and whether any alternative options exist.

K Greg Joseph

The Vikings experiencing kicker issues is nothing new. If there's been one constant with this franchise over the years, that's it.

Heading into this season, it seemed like Greg Joseph was ready to change that. He had a great training camp and preseason, drilling long field goals with ease. He even continued that into the season opener, hitting a 56-yarder against the Packers on a day where he made all five of his kicks.

Joseph hasn't made a field goal at U.S. Bank Stadium since then, going 0 for 5. Granted, each of those five attempts came from at least 50 yards out, with three of them from 56. Two were blocked. Still, you'd expect a kicker with Joseph's leg power to make at least one or two of those.

More concerning is the fact that Joseph leads the NFL with three missed extra points, all of them coming in the last four games. He missed one wide right in London, then did so again in Miami. On Sunday against the Cardinals, he hit one off of the left upright, keeping Arizona within eight points.

Between the streak of five straight misses from 50-plus and the run of missed extra points, it's been a rough stretch for Joseph, even though he won NFC special teams player of the week after going 5 for 5 on field goals in London.

After Week 5, Kevin O'Connell expressed his unwavering confidence in Joseph. Special teams coordinator Matt Daniels did the same this week, though he admitted Joseph needs to be more consistent with how he hits the ball.

"I wouldn’t say it’s a concern," Daniels said. "It’s really like a golfer if you look at it. For us, we have to get back to the basics. Golfers have ups and downs, and for Greg he just has to figure out how to control it. Control it, but let it go all at the same time. That’s where we’re at now is really controlling the swing and treating every kick the same, whether it’s an extra point or 56-yarder or game-winner. Every kick has to look the same. For us, sometimes the swing doesn’t look exactly the same. … We’re just trying to figure out how we can get this guy to be consistent in his swing so every swing looks the exact same. It’s all about controlling it and letting it go."

The Vikings seem unlikely to make any sort of change at kicker at this point. For one, they still have confidence in Joseph, who could benefit from some field goal attempts that aren't 56 yards out. Also, it's not like there are any clear upgrades out on the street. Any kicker who's currently a free agent is probably not on an NFL team for a reason. The Vikings don't want to enter that carousel of working out and trying various new kickers unless they absolutely have to.

They haven't reached that point yet, but it's something to monitor going forward. Joseph needs to improve if he wants to be the team's kicker when the Vikings head into the postseason.

RG Ed Ingram

From a scrimmage standpoint, no starter on either side of the ball has struggled more than rookie right guard Ed Ingram.

Seen by some analysts as a reach of a pick when he was taken in the second round out of LSU in April, Ingram beat out veterans Jesse Davis and Chris Reed in training camp for the starting job. Even for a rookie getting his first taste of NFL action, it's been a rough go.

There are 42 NFL guards that have played at least 400 snaps this season. Ingram ranks 34th out of that group in overall PFF grade, but he ranks 41st in pass block grade. He has allowed 28 pressures, second-most among all offensive linemen and five more than the next-closest guard. He's allowed six sacks, per PFF, which is tied for second among all players and two more than any other guard.

In seven games this season, Ingram has had a pass blocking grade below 37 five times, including an abysmal 16.9 grade against the Cardinals. He also allowed season highs in sacks (2) and pressures (6) against Arizona. Ingram is legitimately a good run blocker, but he's in the Dakota Dozier, Dru Samia, and pre-2022 Garrett Bradbury range as a pass protector right now.

That's a major weakness for an offense that is basically firing on all cylinders everywhere else. It's one that opposing defenses will continue to exploit, potentially with drive-changing plays, until Ingram improves or is replaced.

Vikings coaches haven't publicly said anything about being concerned with Ingram's play, but it's undoubtedly something they've noticed and discussed. Unlike at kicker, there's a clear possible replacement on the roster in Reed, the journeyman veteran who played for the Colts last season. Yes, there's a reason why he lost the training camp battle and has been inactive every week, but he also has 29 career starts for a reason.

The Vikings still believe in Ingram's potential and hope he figures it out. But in a season where the focus is winning a Super Bowl, do they have time to wait for that to happen? I'm not sure they do. If it were up to me, I'd be seriously considering a move to Reed or someone else — Blake Brandel? Austin Schlottmann? — at right guard.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.