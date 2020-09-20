How to Watch Vikings at Colts: TV Channel, Radio, Streaming, Betting Line

The season just started and the Vikings are already faced with what is essentially a must-win game. Given what we know about the historical outcomes for teams that start 0-2, both the Vikings and Colts want this one badly. This should be a highly entertaining Week 2 game in Indianapolis, with both teams possessing big-time playmakers on offense and looking for improvements defensively.

Here's everything you need to get ready for the game.

Will's pick: Vikings 30, Colts 24

Even though the Colts are favored, I just think the Vikings are the slightly better team in this matchup. They've got the elite playmakers to rebound on defense, especially if the young corners take a step forward, which I expect. Offensively, I think Cousins and the Vikings are going to have a big day against the Colts' secondary. I'm worried about Jonathan Taylor and the Indy offensive line, but I think Minnesota pulls this one out on the road.

Last week's pick: Packers 27, Vikings 24. Season record: 1-0

Look for the inactive lists for both teams at around 10:30 a.m. central.

Broadcast Information

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN

Fans allowed: 2,500

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: FOX (Tim Brando, Sarah Kustok, Robert Smith)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber, Greg Coleman)

Online/Streaming: FOX Sports Go, FuboTV (free 7-day trial), Hulu + Live TV, Sling

