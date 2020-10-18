How to Watch Vikings vs. Falcons: TV Channel, Radio, Streaming, Betting Line

The Vikings are back at home after two weeks on the road and are in desperate need of a victory to keep their faint playoff hopes alive. Facing a winless Falcons team that just fired their head coach, the Vikings will look to win a game at U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time in 2020 after falling short in Weeks 1 and 3. If they can handle the Falcons, Mike Zimmer's team would enter the bye week at 2-4 and with two weeks to prepare for a huge game in Green Bay on November 1st. A loss would be a disastrous new low to a disappointing season and would effectively end any dreams of a postseason appearance for this team.

To get ready for kickoff, check out these three key matchups to the game.

The inactive lists for both teams will come out at 10:30 a.m. central time.

Follow me on Twitter for updates and commentary from inside the stadium. Happy football Sunday, folks!

Broadcast Information

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN

Fans allowed: 250 (family members of players and staff)

Game Time: 12:00 pm. CT

Betting Line: Vikings -4 (O/U 53.5)

TV Channel: FOX (Brandon Gaudin, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber, Greg Coleman)

Online/Streaming: FOX Sports Go, FuboTV (free 7-day trial), Hulu + Live TV, Sling

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter.