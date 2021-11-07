Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Vikings vs. Ravens: TV Channel, Streaming, Radio, Betting Line, Start Time

    The Vikings desperately need to find a way to pull off a road upset in Baltimore.
    Author:

    Through seven games, the 2021 Vikings have proven themselves to be a mediocre team that plays up or down to the level of their competition.

    Shooting themselves in the foot during road losses to the Bengals and Cardinals to start the season looked bad at the time, but now that those two teams are a combined 13-4, it's surprising those games were as close as they were. Meanwhile, the Vikings have gone four straight games without a second-half touchdown, falling to the Browns, narrowly avoiding disaster against the Panthers and Lions, and putting together one of their worst losses in recent memory against the Cooper Rush-led Cowboys last week.

    If the trend continues, the Vikings will bounce back from that horrific loss — one that made Mike Zimmer's seat awfully hot — and keep things close today in a tough road matchup with the 5-2 Ravens. There's no real reason to think that's going to happen based on what we've seen from Minnesota over the past month and change; Lamar Jackson is the premiere dual-threat quarterback in the NFL and the Baltimore defense is stingy against the run. But six of the Vikings' seven games have been decided by a touchdown or less and they have yet to lose by multiple scores. They just seem to always end up in close games, regardless of the quality of their opponent.

    To keep this one close, the Vikings are going to need to slow down Jackson and his stable of pass-catching weapons while getting Kirk Cousins and the downfield passing game going. We'll see if they can make it happen.

    Read More

    Minnesota will be without DE Danielle Hunter (season-ending IR), DT Michael Pierce, and starting center Garrett Bradbury in this game, making the task even more difficult.

    Here's how to watch, listen to, or stream the game.

    Broadcast Information

    Location: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

    TV Channel: FOX (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Shannon Spake)

    Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Greg Coleman, Ben Leber), ESPN Radio (Marc Kestecher, Sal Paolantonio)

    Betting line: Ravens -6, O/U 50.5

    Online/Streaming: FUBO TV (free seven-day trial)

