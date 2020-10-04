How to Watch Vikings at Texans: TV Channel, Radio, Streaming, Betting Line

With a COVID-19 scare seemingly in the rearview mirror, the Vikings are in Houston to take on the Texans in Week 4. It's a battle of two teams who won playoff games this calendar year yet are now off to 0-3 starts against stiff competition. Both squads will be desperate to finally get in the win column and give their team some hope going forward.

Here's everything you need to know to get ready for the game.

The Vikings have elevated George Iloka from the practice squad to the active roster for the second straight week. He'll serve as the backup safety if either starter has to miss time, and will also contribute on special teams. The inactive lists for both teams will come out at 10:30 a.m. central time on Sunday.

Follow me on Twitter for updates and commentary during the game. Happy football Sunday, folks!

Broadcast Information

Location: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

Fans allowed: Yes – up to 13,300 (roughly 20 percent capacity)

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

Betting Line: Texans -3.5

TV Channel: FOX (Chris Myers, Brock Huard, Greg Jennings, Jen Hale)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber, Greg Coleman)

Online/Streaming: FOX Sports Go, FuboTV (free 7-day trial), Hulu + Live TV, Sling

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter.