How Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is Preparing to Play With T.J. Hockenson

When Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins learned that the team had traded for tight end T.J. Hockenson on Tuesday, he quickly got to work.

Cousins reached out to members of the Vikings' video staff and asked them to put together a cut-up of Hockenson highlights. He wanted to see all of the 2019 first-round pick's career touchdowns, his third-down conversions, and even big plays going back to his days at Iowa. Cousins had seen Hockenson on tape before, but this was different. As soon as the trade was announced, he realized that he was going to be throwing passes to Hockenson in a game in just five days' time.

"I want see him at his absolute best, see what he's done as a player, and that will help me better understand what he'll do in the game," Cousins said on Wednesday.

Hockenson's work began on Tuesday, and the newest member of the Vikings has a lot to do. He has an entire playbook and offensive system to learn, plus a specific game plan for this week, all while getting to know the people around him.

But he's not the only one. Cousins, Kevin O'Connell, offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, and other coaches and players have roles in the process of incorporating Hockenson as quickly as possible and making him feel comfortable and prepared.

"It's early right now, but I definitely feel that he's a good fit," Cousins said. "He can really help us and fit well in what you can do, as an offense, from his position. Now the work begins for all of us on offense. Coaches, players, kind of getting him comfortable to where we can make up a lot of time in that respect."

For Cousins, watching cut-ups of Hockenson's best moments helps him gain an appreciation and understanding of the player that's being added to this offense. As a quarterback, that preparation is important. Watching the video helps Cousins learn what Hockenson does best and how to access those things.

"I think it helps to watch a player at their best, because you say, 'OK, this is what they're capable of,'" Cousins said. "If they're not doing that, then it's somebody else's fault, if that makes sense. So I want to see them at their absolute best — what's their ceiling? And then it's my job to access that ceiling as much as possible. But you also don't want to ask too much of someone, also, so you want to understand, 'Hey, maybe that's not their game, that's not their skillset, that's not their natural wiring,' so let's not ask that of them."

So what, specifically, is Cousins looking for?

"I think it's everything from awkward catches, catches that are not right on their body, their frame," he said. "I think it's intermediate routes, deeper routes, short routes, coming out of cuts, redirecting. It's even pass protection, it's run game, it's where are they comfortable? Where are we asking too much of them? You want to do that with a lot of players. You usually get to do that by just practicing with them and observing it. You go to the tape when you don't have the ability to watch the practice."

Cousins and Hockenson have had two practices together, and they'll have a third on Friday. Adam Thielen praised Hockenson's intelligence and how quickly he's picked up things in his first couple days with the team. Still, there's much more work to do just to prepare Hockenson to have even a limited role on Sunday against the Commanders, given the complexity of O'Connell's offense.

"We're in the middle of our season, so we’re not gonna try to overload him," O'Connell said on Wednesday. "But at the same time, he’s already proven to be able to handle a lot, and we’ll just get him out on the practice field and see what we can have available to us this Sunday."

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.