Irv Smith Jr. Out For Vikings Against Bears, Cameron Dantzler Questionable

Second-year tight end Irv Smith Jr. will miss the Vikings' game against the Bears on Monday night with a groin injury, the team announced on Saturday. Rookie cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who suffered a concussion against the Packers two weeks ago, is listed as questionable.

Losing Smith is a big blow for the Vikings. The Alabama product has been playing well this season, both as a secondary weapon in the passing game and as a blocker. He caught two touchdown passes last week in the Vikings' home victory over the Lions.

Smith has 13 catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns this season. He got off to a slow start, but had 64 and 55 yards in the Vikings' losses to the Seahawks and Falcons, respectively. Over the past two weeks, his run blocking has been a big part of paving the way for Dalvin Cook's huge games.

Without Smith, Tyler Conklin will get a chance to see extended snaps on Monday night. The former Central Michigan star is a solid third tight end who can hold his own as a blocker and receiver, but he doesn't have the same quickness and athleticism that Smith does. Kyle Rudolph, who has 14 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown, might be more involved in the passing game this week.

Dantzler was back at practice this week after missing the Lions game. He suffered a scary injury in Green Bay when his head snapped back and he had to be taken off the field on a stretcher. If Dantzler is able to play, he would presumably rejoin Jeff Gladney and Kris Boyd in the starting lineup. If not, Chris Jones could be in line for a lot of playing time for the second straight game.

This post will be updated when the Bears' final injury report is available.

