Is free agent Najee Harris a real RB option for the Vikings in 2025?
The Vikings need to rebuild their running back room this offseason, as both Aaron Jones and Cam Akers are unrestricted free agents and the team doesn't seem to trust Ty Chandler in a significant role. They'll likely retain or add at least two backs of significance between free agency and the draft.
On the veteran side of the things, reuniting with Jones or Akers is certainly an option. There are also a few other free agent running backs of note, including a former Pro Bowler who has run for at least 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons. That would be ex-Steeler Najee Harris. Interestingly, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox named the Vikings as a "team to watch" for Harris.
"Harris would be a sensible target for the Vikings if they don't retain Aaron Jones. Minnesota is expected to turn the offense over to J.J. McCarthy in 2025, and the young signal-caller would benefit from having a high-volume back in the fold."
Does it make any sense?
Harris, the 24th overall pick out of Alabama in 2021, had a solid but unspectacular four-year career in Pittsburgh. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie after a workhorse campaign where he turned an NFL-high 381 touches into 1,667 yards and ten touchdowns. Harris averaged 1,365 scrimmage yards and 8.5 TDs in his Steelers tenure, but efficiency was not his calling card, as he averaged just 3.9 yards per carry and 6.4 yards per reception.
Harris is a big, physical back, listed at 6'1" and 242 pounds. He's extremely durable, having never missed a game in the NFL. He just hasn't been efficient, in part because he's not an explosive player. Harris has 1,277 regular season touches in the league, none of which have gone for more than 37 yards.
The argument in favor of Harris is that he's perhaps been held back by the Steelers' poor offensive line play over the years. He was tied for fifth among RBs in missed tackles forced last season with 63, according to PFF, and he's been in the top ten in all four years, doing much of his work after contact. Harris will never be a burner, but perhaps with better offensive line play, his yards per carry could creep up past the 3.9-4.1 range.
The Vikings don't currently have a great run-blocking offensive line, but they might get there after making some upgrades to the interior in free agency. The question they'd have to ask themselves, if they have any interest in Harris, is if he was a victim of tough circumstances or if he's just Alexander Mattison with first-round pedigree.
In theory, Harris could make sense for Minnesota as the "power back" complement in a committee with a rookie RB, but it depends on his price. Someone like Akers might be cheaper and arguably just as effective, bringing less brute force than Harris but more big-play ability.
Other notable members of this free agent running back class include Rico Dowdle, J.K. Dobbins, Javonte Williams, Kareem Hunt, and Khalil Herbert.
