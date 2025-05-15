It's official: Have a look at Vikings' full 2025 schedule
Back-to-back international games and a Christmas Day matchup against a division rival are among the highlights.
In this story:
The 2025 NFL schedule is officially here.
There are plenty of highlights on the Minnesota Vikings' 2025 slate, including back-to-back international games revealed earlier this week and a Christmas Day matchup against their NFC North rival Detroit Lions that will be televised on Netflix.
Without further ado, here's a look at the Vikings' 2025 schedule (all times Central):
Vikings schedule
- Week 1: at Chicago Bears, Monday, Sept. 8, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
- Week 2: vs. Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 14, 7:20 p.m., NBC
- Week 3: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 21, noon, CBS
- Week 4: at Pittsburgh Steelers (at Croke Park in Dublin), Sunday, Sept. 28, 8:30 a.m., NFL Network
- Week 5: at Cleveland Browns (at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London), Sunday, Oct. 5, 8:30 a.m., NFL Network
- Week 6: BYE
- Week 7: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 19, noon, FOX
- Week 8: at Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Oct. 23, 7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime
- Week 9: at Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 2, noon, FOX
- Week 10: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 9, noon, FOX
- Week 11: vs. Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 16, noon, FOX
- Week 12: at Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 23, noon, FOX
- Week 13: at Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 30, 3:05 p.m., FOX
- Week 14: vs. Washington Commanders, Sunday, Dec. 7, noon, FOX
- Week 15: at Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 14, 7:20 p.m., NBC
- Week 16: at New York Giants, Sunday, Dec, 21, noon, FOX
- Week 17: vs. Detroit Lions, Thursday, Dec. 25, 3:30 p.m., Netflix
- Week 18: vs. Green Bay Packers, Sunday, TBD
Now only time will tell if the Vikings can replicate their strong, 14-win showing from last season. What do you think?
Recommended articles
Published