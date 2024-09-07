Ivan Pace Jr. says Week 1 game with Giants 'ain't even gonna be no matchup'
We are one day away from the Vikings kicking off their 2024-25 campaign against the Giants. Minnesota will travel to New York for Week 1 and experts view the game as a true toss-up.
Inside linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. has become a leader on the Vikings' defense. As a rookie, he started 11 games and recorded a team-high 102 total tackles as an undrafted free agent. Heading into year two he carries unquestioned confidence and he was asked about Minnesota's matchup with the Giants.
“We about to go crazy, man,” Pace said. “Ain’t even gonna be no matchup. We gonna have to go crazy on them. It’s gonna be cool.”
The Giants no longer have running back Saquon Barkley or tight end Darren Waller, replacing them with Devin Singletary through free agency and star wide receiver Malik Nabers through the draft. Pace was asked about New York's offensive outlook and he doesn't seem to be fazed.
“Yeah, they look good, they look good,” he said. “But I know our defense. I know what we got in this locker room.”
New York will be led by the head coach and quarterback duo of Brian Daboll and Daniel Jones for the third straight season. Many people anticipate them to have one of the worst offensive units in the NFL this season.
Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores has an opportunity to let Pace and the defense loose and put some pressure on Jones. Everyone in Minnesota remembers the disappointing 2022 Wild Card Weekend loss to the Giants, and while Pace wasn't yet part of the franchise, he seems motivated to get revenge.
Minnesota will officially kick off its 2024-25 season at noon CT in East Rutherford, New Jersey at Metlife Stadium. It will be Vikings fans' first look at new quarterback Sam Darnold as they look to get back on track after a disappointing 2023-24.