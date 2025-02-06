Inside The Vikings

Jaguars hire Vikings' Grant Udinski as their next offensive coordinator

Udinski, the assistant quarterbacks coach in Minnesota, spent the last three seasons with the Vikings.

Minnesota Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild-card game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 13, 2025.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired Minnesota Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski to be their next offensive coordinator, the team announced Wednesday night. Udinski has been with the Vikings for three seasons.

Udinski had gotten several offensive coordinator interviews after the season. He was a finalist for the Seattle Seahawks' open offensive coordinator position that ultimately went to Klink Kubiak. Udinski also interviewed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Houston Texans for their open offensive coordinator roles. Ultimately, he'll end up in Jacksonville alongside new coach Liam Coen, who was the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator before taking the Jaguars job.

Udinski just completed his second season as the Vikings' assistant quarterbacks coach. He also held the title chief of special projects. It'll be a blow losing Udinski, who was part of the effort in a resurgent season from Sam Darnold, who guided Minnesota to a 14-3 regular-season record and an NFC playoff appearance. It'll be big shoes to fill.

