Jaguars' Travon Walker fined for swiping at Aaron Jones late in fourth quarter
Jacksonville Jaguars edge rusher Travon Walker was fined $11,817 for unnecessary roughness for swiping at Vikings running back Aaron Jones during a run late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game in Jacksonville, Fla.
Walker was assessed a 15-yard penalty on the play, providing the Vikings an automatic first down and allowing them to run out the clock on their 12-7 victory. Walker was one of five players for their actions during the game.
Jacksonville's Foyesade Oluokun was fined $16,883 for unncessary roughness for a blindside block after Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold threw an interception early in the third quarter. Jaguars defensive end Tyler Lacy was actually called for the penalty on the play, but it was offset due to a late hit called on Vikings left tackle Cam Robinson.
Robinson was fined $11,255 for the late hit.
Vikings running back Cam Akers was also fined $6,544 for lowering his helmet during a run early in the fourth quarter. It was deemed unnecessary roughness by the NFL, though no penalty was called during the play in the game.
Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman was fined, too, $11,255 for his facemask penalty late in the fourth quarter.