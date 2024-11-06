Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence dealing with shoulder issue ahead of Vikings game
The Jaguars could be without their starting QB on Sunday when they take on the Vikings.
Trevor Lawrence was banged up in the team's 28-23 loss to the Eagles on Sunday, suffering a shoulder injury that caused him to be the last player to leave the locker room at halftime.
"It was just a precaution. Just still with the medical team at that time, just a double check, triple check," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told media Monday when asked about Lawrence's late arrival to the second half. "We knew coming out that he could be coming out late. I told him, ‘Don't be too late because we get the ball to start the second half.’"
On Monday, Pederson didn't appear too concerned about the injury, saying Lawrence was "sore." By Wednesday though, things changed. Jacksonville signed C.J. Beathard off the Dolphins' practice squad, with Pederson telling media Lawrence would be "limited" in practice on Wednesday.
Pederson said it was too early to say if Lawrence would be available Sunday against the Vikings.
In the midst of the Jaguars' 2-7 start, Lawrence has completed 61.3% of his passes while throwing for 2,004 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. If Lawrence can't go, his backup is former Patriots QB Mac Jones, who has thrown just nine passes this season, completing six for 28 yards.