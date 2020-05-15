Jeff Gladney Named One of the Rookies Facing the Most Pressure in 2020

Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney is one of the NFL rookies facing the most pressure in 2020, according to Benjamin Solak of The Draft Network.

The Vikings lost their top three corners in terms of 2019 snaps played this offseason, with Xavier Rhodes heading to the Colts and both Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander being signed by the Bengals. That leaves Mike Hughes in one starting spot and a number of young players competing for the other vacated snaps.

Gladney's status as the No. 31 overall pick makes it almost certain he'll start alongside Hughes, as Solak writes. It remains to be seen whether the Vikings will use one of the two 5'10" players mainly in the slot or if both will move around the defensive formation. Regardless, Gladney is going to be asked to play a big role right away at an important position.

Since Gladney was the first-round selection, the onus is immediately on him to win a starting job; but if there is an abbreviated camp and preseason process, Gladney won't have to battle for a spot so much as he'll be handed one. Immediately, Gladney will face WR2s, potentially grabbing WR1s by alignment in the event that Hughes doesn't travel or plays primarily in the slot.

However, the good news for the Vikings is that Gladney's talent and competitive toughness should allow him to be solid right away, even if he's thrown out there without a ton of time to work with coaches. Solak cites the difficult slate of receivers Gladney faced in the Big 12 as a reason to believe in his ability to make a smooth transition to the NFL.

The encouraging news is that Gladney faced a murderers row of wide receivers in his final season at TCU with aplomb and handled a complex coverage system. While Gladney's technique could use some time in the NFL, from a mentality and preparation perspective, he's pro-ready.

Gladney has the physicality, coverage ability, and playmaking instincts to succeed as a rookie, even against bigger receivers. This film breakdown from Nick Olson gives a great look at his strengths and weaknesses as a prospect.

He has the talent, and now Gladney has to step up and validate the Vikings for selecting him at No. 31 overall. He won't be expected to be a star right away, but he'll be counted on to produce in a season where the Vikings want to contend for a championship.

And it will start right away, with the Vikings getting Davante Adams and the Packers in Week 1 and then T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr. and the Colts in Week 2.

The Vikings invest heavily and often in corners, so any defensive back carries the expectation of becoming a solid pro. For Gladney, the need has never been direr, as he steps into a massive position of need in a division littered with talented receivers.

