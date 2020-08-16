Jeff Gladney, Shamar Stephen Return to Practice on Sunday

Two key defensive players sat out for the Vikings during their first full-speed practice of training camp on Friday. After an off day Saturday, both players were back out there on Sunday.

Rookie cornerback and first-round pick Jeff Gladney was present on Friday, but was without a helmet and wasn't participating. Gladney played through a meniscus injury during the 2019 season and February's scouting combine, and then had surgery in March to repair that issue. It's possible his absence was related to that injury.

However, it doesn't appear to be of any concern. Gladney was out there on Sunday and got some first-team reps in the slot, moving to the outside with the second team. It seems likely that he will see the majority of the first-team reps at nickel corner during camp, with Mike Hughes and Holton Hill currently the top two outside corners.

Also returning to practice on Sunday was defensive tackle Shamar Stephen, who missed Friday's session with what he described as "personal stuff." Stephen took first-team reps at nose tackle and appears to be the clear favorite to start at that spot with Michael Pierce opting out of the season.

Stephen played the three-technique spot next to Linval Joseph in 2019, but has plenty of experience at the nose.

"I’m comfortable at both positions, 3 or nose," Stephen said. “I started here my first three years playing nose, I played nose in Seattle [in 2018], so it’s not a big transition for me.”

Danielle Hunter sat out of Sunday's practice, with Jalyn Holmes filling in at left defensive end with the first team. Holmes has moved from defensive tackle out to DE during this year's camp.

The only player to miss both practices thus far is linebacker Ben Gedeon, who is on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

The Vikings will put the pads on for the first time on Monday. With just 14 padded practices before the season starts, each one will be critical for roster and depth chart evaluations. Monday's practice will be televised and streamed online and on the radio.

