Jeff Gladney's Vikings, Cardinals Teammates Hit Hard by News of his Death

The football world was hit with awful, tragic news on Monday: Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney, a first-round pick of the Vikings in 2020, died in a car accident in Dallas overnight.

Gladney, who starred at New Boston High School (TX) and TCU before entering the NFL, was 25 years old. He leaves behind an infant son, Kingston, who turned 1 in February.

It's just incredibly sad news, especially for all of Gladney's family and friends.

After spending the first 15 months of his career with the Vikings, Gladney was released when he was indicted on domestic violence charges. But he was found not guilty in February, signed with the Cardinals in March, and was about to get another opportunity in the NFL.

"We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney," the Vikings said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon."

Many of Gladney's former teammates — at TCU and in the NFL — took to social media to offer their condolences and pay respects.

"This Jeff Gladney news hitting me different," tweeted former Vikings safety George Iloka. "Had the privilege of playing with him during his rookie year in Minnesota. One of the most respectful and intentional rookies I’ve been around so far. Always had a smile and came to work. Sad sad. So young, so precious. RIP Young King. Condolences to his family and loved ones as well."

Here are some additional posts from former teammates, including close friends Jalen Reagor, Cameron Dantzler, and Kris Boyd. Rest in peace, Jeff Gladney.

