Jefferson 'feels 100%' ahead of Texans showdown; no surprises among Vikings inactives
There were no big surprises for the Minnesota Vikings or Houston Texans on the inactive reports ahead of Sunday's game between the unbeaten teams at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Wide receiver Jordan Addison and linebackers Ivan Pace Jr. and Dallas Turner, who were all ruled out in the days leading up to the game, are inactive for Sunday's matchup. Additionally, third-string quarterback Brett Rypien, cornerback Dwight McGlothern, defensive lineman Levi Drake Rodriguez and tackle Walter Rouse are also listed as inactive for the game.
Receiver Justin Jefferson was off the team's final injury report, and Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that Jefferson feels "100%" and expects him to play like it.
On the Texans side, star running back Joe Mixon, who was ruled out ahead of the game, is inactive, and running back Dameon Pierce, wide receiver John Metchie III, cornerback Myles Bryant, offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson, linebacker Jamal Hill and edge Rashad Weaver are also listed as inactive.
The Vikings and Texans will kick off the Week 3 matchup at noon Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.