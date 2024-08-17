Jim Harbaugh reacts to J.J. McCarthy's season-ending injury
Don't count out J.J. McCarthy from long-term success, even if his rookie season with the Vikings ended before it started when he underwent surgery for a full meniscus repair earlier this week. McCarthy's biggest believer may very well be his former head coach at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh.
“I know how the story’s gonna end with J.J. I’ve been to this movie with him, nothing can keep him down. It’s not gonna be life-altering. Bump in the road,” Harbaugh, now the Chargers' head coach, told reporters about his 21-year-old championship-winning quarterback at Michigan.
Harbaugh recruited McCarthy to the Wolverines when he was a five-star high school prospect in the class of 2021. He gave him an opportunity early in his college career, playing 11 games as a true freshman. They went through plenty of ups and downs as a head coach-quarterback duo, ultimately leading Michigan to three straight Big Ten titles (2021-23) after not winning one since 2004. It all culminated last season with the program's first national championship since 1997.
Minnesota's franchise QB will have to wait to until 2025 to make his NFL regular-season debut, but if his story is anything like Harbaugh thinks, this injury will just be a small chapter in McCarthy's book.