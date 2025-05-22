Inside The Vikings

J.J. McCarthy and his fiancee announce they're expecting first child this fall

McCarthy is set to become the Vikings' starting quarterback and a father for the first time — all coming this September.

Nolan O'Hara

J.J. McCarthy appears to be in line to be the Vikings' starting quarterback this season
J.J. McCarthy appears to be in line to be the Vikings' starting quarterback this season / Images Courtesy of the Minnesota Vikings
In this story:

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy announced there will be a new addition to his family this fall.

In an Instagram post, McCarthy and his fiancee, Katya Kuropas, announced they're expecting a baby boy in September.

"The best surprises come when you least expect them," Kuropas said in the post. "Our sweet baby boy is arriving in September, and we couldn't be happier."

It'll big a big fall for the 22-year-old McCarthy. He's expected to take over as the Vikings' starting quarterback, and now he's expecting his first child — all coming this September.

Recommended articles

feed

Published
Nolan O'Hara
NOLAN O'HARA

Nolan O'Hara covers all things Minnesota sports, primarily the Timberwolves, for Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. He previously worked as a copy editor at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota's Hubbard School of Journalism. His work has appeared in the Pioneer Press, Ratchet & Wrench magazine, the Minnesota Daily and a number of local newspapers in Minnesota, among other publications.

Home/News