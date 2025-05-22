J.J. McCarthy and his fiancee announce they're expecting first child this fall
McCarthy is set to become the Vikings' starting quarterback and a father for the first time — all coming this September.
In this story:
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy announced there will be a new addition to his family this fall.
In an Instagram post, McCarthy and his fiancee, Katya Kuropas, announced they're expecting a baby boy in September.
"The best surprises come when you least expect them," Kuropas said in the post. "Our sweet baby boy is arriving in September, and we couldn't be happier."
It'll big a big fall for the 22-year-old McCarthy. He's expected to take over as the Vikings' starting quarterback, and now he's expecting his first child — all coming this September.
