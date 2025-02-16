Jonathan Greenard, Justin Jefferson make 2024 All-Belichick Team
There's nothing Bill Belichick loves more than football. So it was only fitting the longtime New England Patriots coach, now the coach of the University of North Carolina, would release his NFL All-Belichick Team on Valentine's Day on Friday.
Two Minnesota Vikings made the cut, both of whom were Pro Bowlers.
Outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard and wide receiver Justin Jefferson were the two Vikings Belichick had penciled in on his All-Belichick team. Certainly both were deserving. In his first season with the Vikings, Greenard played all 17 games and recorded 59 tackles, 12 sacks, four forced fumbles and three passes batted down. Jefferson was dominant again, catching 103 passes for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns, matching a career high, playing all 17 games for Minnesota.
Fortunately for the Vikings, both players are part of their long-term plans. The Vikings signed Greenard to a four-year, $76 million contract as a free agent this offseason, when they also extended Jefferson for four years and $140 million.