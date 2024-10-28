Jordan Addison clears up trade rumors stemming from 'Free 3' caption
Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison generated some noise on social media when he posted a picture on his Instagram story on Saturday with the seemingly cryptic caption "Free 3."
That specific phrasing led to some speculation about Addison possibly wanting a trade or a bigger role in Minnesota's offense. Notably, it was a topic of discussion on Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco's Nightcap podcast.
That led Addison to share on his story on Monday a post from 2020 that includes #free3 in the caption, telling Sharpe and Ochocinco to "do ya homework."
"Free 3" has apparently been a catchphrase or nickname of Addison's dating back to his college days at Pittsburgh and USC, if not further. He even wore a "FR3E" chain to the NFL Draft last year.
The confusion is understandable because often when an athlete says "free X," it has to do with that person being unhappy in their situation or role, but that doesn't appear to be the case here. Many Vikings fans are also jaded by the history of cryptic social media posts from Stefon Diggs back during his time in Minnesota.
Addison had two catches for 22 yards against the Rams last Thursday and hasn't yet had more than three catches or four total touches in five games this season. He scored two touchdowns against the Packers in Week 4 after missing two games with an ankle injury, but his overall production has fallen off after a 900-yard, 10-TD rookie season.
The imminent return of T.J. Hockenson will add more target competition to a Vikings offense centered around Justin Jefferson and Aaron Jones, although Hockenson's presence could actually allow for more space for Addison and help the entire passing game get into a greater rhythm.
Addison, 22, has been arrested in driving-related incidents in each of the two summers since he was a first-round pick last year, which Sharpe pointed out in the segment discussing his caption.
"He needs to think about that, because Minnesota stuck by him with that on his resume back-to-back," Sharpe said.
Addison has a court date on December 3 for his July arrest on suspicion of DUI.