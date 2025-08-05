Jordan Addison suspended for three games
Jordan Addison has officially been suspended without pay by the NFL for the first three games of the upcoming season for violating the league's Substances of Abuse Policy.
In July, Addison, 23, pleaded no contest to a reduced charge in his DUI case in California. He was sentenced to 12 months probation for the incident. Court records showed that Addison's charges were reduced to a "wet reckless," a misdemeanor in California, he was fined $390.
Addison was arrested by California Highway Patrol last July, after being found asleep at the wheel of a Rolls Royce that was blocking traffic. It was the second driving related offense by Addison in as many years.
Minnesota selected Addison with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. In his first two years in the NFL, Addison has established himself Minnesota's WR2, opposite Justin Jefferson. He has recorded 133 receptions for 1,786 yards and 19 touchdowns over his first two seasons.
Addison will miss the team's opening three-games against the Bears (Sept. 8), Falcons (Sept. 14), and Bengals (Sept. 21). He is allowed to continue to participate in all training camp activities, including Minnesota's three preseason games.