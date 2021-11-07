Justin Jefferson Burns Ravens Secondary for TD, Becomes Second-Fastest WR to 2,000 Yards

Jefferson's incredible start to his career has him in the history books behind only Odell Beckham Jr.

Justin Jefferson ran right past the Ravens' secondary and into the history books.

The Vikings' superstar second-year receiver benefited from some poor coverage by Baltimore and caught an easy 50-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to give his team an early 7-3 lead on Sunday afternoon. In doing so, he became the second-fastest wide receiver to reach 2,000 career receiving yards in the Super Bowl Era. Jefferson did it in his 24th NFL game.

The only player since the merger in 1970 to reach 2,000 receiving yards in fewer games was Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014. Beckham only needed 21 games. Victor Cruz is in third place at 25 games.

This was Jefferson's fourth touchdown of the season but his first since Week 4. The Vikings talked this week about needing to push the ball downfield more because of the talent of Jefferson and Adam Thielen. It seems that good things happen when they do.

Some confusion and poor decisions by the Ravens' secondary helped make the Jefferson touchdown happen.

The No. 22 overall pick in 2020, Jefferson set a Super Bowl-era record with 1,400 receiving yards as a rookie, establishing himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL. He has done nothing during the first half of his second season to suggest he was a one-hit wonder, continuing to impress and rack up yards even as defenses are focusing on him.

Thanks to Jefferson's catch and a huge run from Dalvin Cook, the Vikings are up 14-3 early in Baltimore.

