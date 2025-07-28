Justin Jefferson honored with third career 99 rating in 'Madden'
Justin Jefferson has earned a 99 rating on the Madden 26 video game for the third time in his NFL career. Not bad for a guy who's been in league for five seasons, eh?
Jefferson learned about his 99 status last Friday when Vikings legends Cris Carter and John Randle surprised him during a team meeting. According to the Vikings, Carter paused for effect when making the announcement: "We're coming with the Madden ratings, J.J.! 99! One of seven players — Justin Jefferson!"
The 99 Club in Madden 26 also includes Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, and Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson.
Jefferson is one of four players in Vikings history in the 99 Club, with the others being guard Randall McDaniel (Madden 99), defensive end Jared Allen (Madden 11) and running back Adrian Peterson (Madden 14).
While the 99-rated players were unveiled Monday, the video's games rookie ratings will be released Tuesday, followed by the top-10 players at each position on offense and defense on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.