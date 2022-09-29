Justin Jefferson Isn't Worried About His Production Over the Last Two Games

Justin Jefferson's 2022 season got off to exactly the start he was hoping for. In his first game with Kevin O'Connell at head coach, Jefferson torched the rival Packers for a career-high 184 yards and two touchdowns, showing just how much this new Vikings offense can help him dominate. He talked all offseason about aiming for 2,000 yards and the unofficial title of the NFL's best wide receiver, and his year three debut validated those lofty goals.

Since then...it's been a different story. Jefferson struggled against the Eagles' Darius Slay in Week 2, catching six of 12 targets for 48 yards. Then, instead of bouncing back with a big game against the Lions, he was held to three catches and a career-low 14 yards.

Detroit sold out to stop Jefferson last Sunday. They were aggressively physical with him at the line of scrimmage and hit him with double and triple coverage all game long. Although he didn't make much of an impact on the stat sheet, the defensive attention Jefferson commanded helped the Vikings' other skill players have big afternoons. It also helped the Vikings come back and win the game.

"I think he had about eight or nine total snaps in the game where he didn’t have some variation of a double," O'Connell said this week. "I thought they tried to be very physical with him at the line of scrimmage, almost to a point where a couple of times they were flagged — throwing him on the ground and things like that.

"Obviously he’s had a ton of success in this league, but he’s gonna start year three in this system, people kind of understanding the targets are gonna come his way. He’s gonna see different variations of defenses that he’s gonna have to have a plan for, we’re gonna have to have a plan for him that obviously allows him to kind of move within our offense but still stay true to who we want to be. ... I have to do a good job preparing him and equipping him with the things he needs to help him have an impact no matter how he’s being defended."

Jefferson has looked a little bit off over the past two weeks, for lack of a better word. But if there's any frustration creeping in, he isn't showing it. He wants to win, and he knows that his gravity helped the Vikings beat the Lions. Look no further than the Vikings' two passing touchdowns, where several defenders were focused on Jefferson. The results were Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn being wide open for scores.

"(I'm) not really frustrated," Jefferson said. "Just being the type of player I am, I know I’m going to get the double covers and the triple covers. That leaves K.J. and Adam 1-on-1. If they want to feel confident in their other DBs to carry KJ and Adam 1-on-1, so be it. We know we’re going to have a feast and kill it on their side."

Jefferson obviously doesn't want to be a decoy. Like any star receiver, he wants the ball in his hands. O'Connell and the Vikings are going to have to make adjustments to ensure that they're finding ways to get Jefferson the ball, even if he's receiving significant defensive attention. But to some extent, they also have to take what the defense is giving them, and Jefferson knows that.

"If it helps us win, it is what it is," he said. "I can’t really control what their defenses play against me. We’re just going to go on the fly and whatever they’re going to give to us we’re going to take."

Jefferson's matchup with top Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore — and how much help New Orleans gives Lattimore — will be a big thing to watch on Sunday in London.

