InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Justin Jefferson Roasts New Teammate Cameron Dantzler on Twitter

Will Ragatz

Vikings rookie cornerback Cameron Dantzler just wanted to post a picture of himself to Twitter on Thursday evening. 

He grabbed a photo from Mississippi State's blowout win over Arkansas last November in which Dantzler is lining up across from Razorbacks receiver Trey Knox. The caption: "Confidence."

What Dantzler didn't know was that he was about to get roasted. His new teammate, fellow Vikings rookie Justin Jefferson, quote tweeted the picture by kindly saying he would help improve Dantzler's swag this season. "We need to work on yo swag bro," Jefferson wrote. "I got you this season."

Jefferson's tweet unleashed a roast session in the replies, including a comment from his LSU teammate Kristian Fulton, a second-round pick of the Titans in April. "I know this man don’t got them long ass socks just straight....." Fulton said.

Dantzler stood up for himself against the former LSU stars and their critiques of his sock choice. "I thought it was nice DB swag," he tweeted to Jefferson. "Of course a WR shouldn’t dress like this."

Personally, I was unaware that receivers and defensive backs were held to different standards of swag.

Dantzler also responded to his fellow SEC cornerback, Fulton, by explaining the decision to rock the long white socks. "I was going old school that game bro chill."

Dantzler then offered up a different picture for Jefferson and Fulton, one in which he's not wearing the same socks.

The lesson here? Before you tweet a picture of yourself, make sure you're not going to fried for it.

Jefferson and Dantzler could both play big roles for the Vikings this season as rookie. Jefferson will replace Stefon Diggs as a starting receiver, and Dantzler will likely be competing with Holton Hill and Kris Boyd for a starting spot at outside corner.

Check out all of our Vikings 2020 season preview content right here.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should the Minnesota Vikings Retire Any Other Jersey Numbers?

The Vikings have just six retired numbers, and there are several others that are arguably worth retiring.

Will Ragatz

by

justalkin

Vikings Roster Ranked 17th-Best in NFL by PFF

Is this too low for the Vikings?

Will Ragatz

by

Kleinsasser40

Two Vikings Rookie Records that Could be Broken in 2020

Based on who the Vikings drafted, these two records could be in trouble this season.

Will Ragatz

by

Will Ragatz

81 Days Until Vikings Football: What Will Bisi Johnson Do in Year Two?

Can the 2019 seventh-round pick follow up a strong rookie season by beating out Tajae Sharpe for the WR3 job?

Will Ragatz

Eric Kendricks Ranked as the Second-Best Linebacker in the NFL

This is high praise for the Vikings' breakout star of 2019.

Will Ragatz

by

Kleinsasser40

82 Days Until Vikings Football: How Much Does Kyle Rudolph Have Left in the Tank?

The veteran tight end might be heading towards the ending of his illustrious Vikings career.

Will Ragatz

Five Minnesota Vikings Who Could Make Their First Pro Bowl in 2020

These are the five players who have a legitimate chance to be a first-time Pro Bowler this season.

Will Ragatz

83 Days Until Vikings Football: Previewing Tyler Conklin's 2020 Season

Will the athletic Conklin keep his role at the No. 3 tight end for the Vikings?

Will Ragatz

84 Days Until Vikings Football: Will Irv Smith Jr. Break Out in 2020?

The Vikings' second-year tight end is primed for a breakout season.

Will Ragatz

Adam Thielen Leads Group of Vikings Receivers Working Out Together

Justin Jefferson, Tajae Sharpe, and KJ Osborn joined Thielen in working out at Woodbury High School.

Will Ragatz

by

Footballfan55