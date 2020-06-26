Justin Jefferson Roasts New Teammate Cameron Dantzler on Twitter

Vikings rookie cornerback Cameron Dantzler just wanted to post a picture of himself to Twitter on Thursday evening.

He grabbed a photo from Mississippi State's blowout win over Arkansas last November in which Dantzler is lining up across from Razorbacks receiver Trey Knox. The caption: "Confidence."

What Dantzler didn't know was that he was about to get roasted. His new teammate, fellow Vikings rookie Justin Jefferson, quote tweeted the picture by kindly saying he would help improve Dantzler's swag this season. "We need to work on yo swag bro," Jefferson wrote. "I got you this season."

Jefferson's tweet unleashed a roast session in the replies, including a comment from his LSU teammate Kristian Fulton, a second-round pick of the Titans in April. "I know this man don’t got them long ass socks just straight....." Fulton said.

Dantzler stood up for himself against the former LSU stars and their critiques of his sock choice. "I thought it was nice DB swag," he tweeted to Jefferson. "Of course a WR shouldn’t dress like this."

Personally, I was unaware that receivers and defensive backs were held to different standards of swag.

Dantzler also responded to his fellow SEC cornerback, Fulton, by explaining the decision to rock the long white socks. "I was going old school that game bro chill."

Dantzler then offered up a different picture for Jefferson and Fulton, one in which he's not wearing the same socks.

The lesson here? Before you tweet a picture of yourself, make sure you're not going to fried for it.

Jefferson and Dantzler could both play big roles for the Vikings this season as rookie. Jefferson will replace Stefon Diggs as a starting receiver, and Dantzler will likely be competing with Holton Hill and Kris Boyd for a starting spot at outside corner.

