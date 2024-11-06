Justin Jefferson's reaction to single coverage against Colts: 'Oh, lovely'
Justin Jefferson liked what he saw.
During the third quarter of Sunday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts, Jefferson recognized the Colts were in single coverage, something Jefferson doesn't see too often. So how did Jefferson react to the matchup?
"I said, 'Oh, lovely,'" Jefferson said on the sidelines.
Jefferson took off down the right sideline, and quarterback Sam Darnold hit him in stride for a 41-yard gain on third-and-2 to set up the Vikings at the Colts 1-yard line. Three plays later, Darnold hit Jalen Nailor for a go-ahead, 7-yard touchdown pass, and the Vikings never looked back on their way to a 21-13 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Jefferson finished the game with seven receptions for 137 yards. It was his third 100-yard game in eight games this season, and Jefferson now has 48 receptions for a league-leading 783 yards and five touchdowns on the year.
Jefferson and the Vikings improved to 6-2 overall with the win over the Colts, and they'll look to keep the momentum going on Sunday when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars for a noon kickoff at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.