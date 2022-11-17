Justin Jefferson Says His Toe Is Fine — And He Talked To Odell Beckham Jr. on Sunday

Justin Jefferson's toe is fine, folks. No need to worry.

The Vikings' superstar receiver was listed as limited with a toe injury for the team's walkthrough session on Wednesday. That obviously turned some heads, considering Jefferson's importance to the Vikings, his recent career day against the Bills, and the NFC seeding implications of this Sunday's huge game against the Cowboys.

Jefferson told reporters on Thursday that his toe is just fine. Whether he remains limited in Thursday's padded practice or is upgraded to full participation, it sounds like he's at little risk of missing the Dallas game.

"It’s great," he said. "Definitely got a little banged up during the game, but perfectly fine."

Also of note: Jefferson said he heard from free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. before and after the Bills game. Not only did the two former LSU stars talk in the week leading up to the game, Beckham called Jefferson right after the Vikings' victory. There's an argument to be made that Jefferson's 4th and 18 catch to keep the Vikings alive may have topped Beckham's iconic 2014 catch as the greatest grab of all time, which the two undoubtedly discussed.

"I talked to him literally on the bus to the plane, him just congratulating me," Jefferson said. "He was watching the game, and we was talking about all of the things that we’re excited for in the future. He was just congratulating me and being a big brother and supporting me."

Might they have talked about the possibility of playing together?

Beckham, who is nearing full health after tearing his ACL in the Rams' Super Bowl victory, reportedly plans to sign with a team by the end of November. He's the premier remaining free agent who can help a contender. The Vikings aren't on the list of teams ESPN's Adam Schefter has said are in the mix — the Bills, Chiefs, Cowboys, Giants, and 49ers are the five, with the Cowboys and Giants among the favorites — but that doesn't mean it can be ruled out completely. Things can change.

The Vikings have made sense, at least on paper, as a potential Beckham landing spot for a while now. He knows both GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell from their time together with the Browns and Rams, respectively. He's close with Jefferson, and the Vikings have other former LSU stars in Patrick Peterson and Danielle Hunter. The opportunity would presumably be there for Beckham to take reps away from Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn, who have been unspectacular this season. And most importantly, the Vikings are 8-1 and likely to enter the playoffs as at least the No. 2 seed in the NFC unless they fall apart.

The 30-year-old Beckham is apparently looking for a long-term deal, which complicates things for a Vikings team that already has some big contracts on the books and needs to pay Jefferson top dollar soon. But a deal could be structured in a way where Beckham's cap hit this year is minimal, and the Vikings could figure the rest out later.

It remains unlikely, but adding Beckham could be the type of move that puts the Vikings over the top. Their best asset in that pursuit, if there's a pursuit at all, is Jefferson.

