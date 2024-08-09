Inside The Vikings

Justin Jefferson to join broadcast for entire quarter of Vikings-Raiders

Jefferson will be one of a few players not playing in Saturday's preseason opener

Jonathan Harrison

Aug 3, 2024; Eagan, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) looks on during practice at Vikings training camp in Eagan, MN. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports / Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson will be joining Vikings Radio Network broadcast crew Saturday in the team's preseason opener, which is good news for fans because preseason games are simulcast on the radio and FOX9 television broadcast.

Jefferson is going to be mic'd up for the entire third quarter of the Vikings-Raiders game Saturday, which kicks off inside U.S. Bank Stadium at 3 p.m. CT.

Despite saying a "majority" of the healthy players will get playing time against the Raiders, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell did make it clear that veterans like Jefferson and safety Harrison Smith will not play.

The star receiver is looking to bounce back from a season in which he missed seven games due to a hamstring injury. Despite missing that much time, Jefferson still surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the fourth consecutive season to start his career.

In the O'Connell era, the Vikings are 0-6 in preseason games.

Jonathan Harrison

