Justin Jefferson Told New Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. Not to Sign With the Packers

Jefferson hopes his good friend doesn't end up in the NFC North, but wants him to find a great situation.

Justin Jefferson and Odell Beckham Jr. have a close relationship that ties back to their Louisiana roots and star careers at LSU.

"We're like brothers," Jefferson said. "We're like fam. Talk to him about anything, he talks to me about anything. Ask him about anything. We have a strong bond."

Beckham has been all over the news recently, as his discontent with his situation in Cleveland led to him getting released by the Browns last week. Jefferson, being the supportive friend that he is, showed up to pregame warmups before the Vikings took on the Ravens last Sunday in a "Free Odell" sweatshirt — never mind the fact that the Browns and Beckham had already finalized an agreement to release him earlier in the week.

"He's free now," Jefferson said on Thursday. "I was just talking to him the other day about the whole situation and everything. Just hope for the best for him, hope he goes into the perfect situation for him. I want to see him do great things and get back to the old OBJ."

Beckham ended up clearing waivers, as no team wanted to take on his $7.5 million remaining salary.

Then, less than two hours after Jefferson spoke to Minnesota reporters on Thursday, Beckham agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

The other finalist was the Green Bay Packers.

With the Packers rumored to be in the mix for Beckham, Jefferson was asked if he had reached out to his buddy and tried to convince not to go to the Vikings' rivals.

“Yes I did," Jefferson said. "I was like, ‘Look, bro, don’t go to Green Bay. We ain’t seen them yet. We still have to see them twice. Don’t go there, please.’ But I mean, if that’s the situation for him, then go for it. I love Aaron Rodgers, I love Davante Adams, so I think they would be a good mix for him, but I mean, I definitely don’t want to see it."

Jefferson must've been pretty persuasive, because he got his wish. Beckham chose the Rams over the Packers and stays out of the NFC North. In all seriousness, that probably didn't factor into the decision, but Jefferson can certainly believe it did.

The Vikings will still see Beckham for a second time this year when the Rams come to U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 16, but at least they won't have to face him twice. He had just two catches for 27 yards on seven targets when the Browns came to Minneapolis in Week 4, with Baker Mayfield missing him on several open throws. That was one of the games that contributed to Beckham's frustration with Mayfield and the Browns' offense.

Beckham, 29, took the league by storm when he first came out of LSU in 2014. His 4,122 yards in his first three seasons with the Giants trail only Randy Moss all-time. But Beckham's career has been slowed by injuries and underperformance since then. He hasn't made a Pro Bowl since 2016, and he has just 17 catches for 232 yards in six games this year.

The Rams will offer him a chance to resurrect his career, as going from Mayfield to Matthew Stafford at QB is a sizable upgrade. He joins Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and Darrell Henderson Jr. in a loaded offense that the Vikings will see firsthand on December 26th.

