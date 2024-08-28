Kene Nwangwu claimed on waivers, Myles Gaskin to Vikings' practice squad
Former Vikings running back and All-Pro kick returner Kene Nwangwu was claimed on waivers by the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday. He was the biggest surprise among the Vikings' cuts on Tuesday.
Nwangwu returned two kickoffs for touchdowns as a rookie out of Iowa State in 2021. The following year, he had another touchdown return and was named a second team All-Pro. In 2023, he had his quietest year as a return specialist, with most teams capable of kicking the ball out of the end zone for touchbacks.
In three seasons, Nwangwu had just 33 touches for 118 yards on offense — and over half of those touches came in his rookie year. Despite having a strong preseason that included a 48-yard touchdown run, Nwangwu didn't end up in the Vikings' plans for this year. His struggles in pass protection may have been a major reason for that.
It'll be interesting to see how Nwangwu fares in New Orleans, especially with the NFL's new kickoff format this year. He's joining a Saints RB room led by Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams.
In other running back news, Myles Gaskin is signing with the Vikings' practice squad, according to Adam Schefter. He could be elevated to game day active rosters early in the season to serve as the RB3 behind Aaron Jones and Ty Chandler. Gaskin, who was once a big part of the Dolphins' backfield, had a solid preseason for Minnesota.
Schefter also reported that veteran defensive back Bobby McCain, another ex-Dolphin, is signing with the Vikings' practice squad. We'll find out the full 16-man group later in the day.