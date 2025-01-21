Kevin O'Connell agrees to 'blockbuster' contract extension with Vikings
Kevin O'Connell will not coach 2025 on a lame duck contract. The potential 2024 Coach of the Year has struck it rich with a long-term contract extension to keep him leading the Minnesota Vikings for years to come.
Terms of the deal haven't been revealed just yet, but the Vikings have confirmed the agreement.
"Holding this prestigious position is something I never take for granted, and I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Wilf family for their unwavering belief in what we are building together. I also want to thank Leah and our incredible children; their love and support allow me to perform this job at a high level," O'Connell said in a statement. "And none of this would be possible without the dedication of our coaches, players and support staff. I can't wait to get back to work with all of them as we continue to build upon the high standard we've set and the positive environment we've created.
"Kevin is exactly who we believed him to be when we named him as our head coach – an innovative play caller, an excellent communicator and a strong leader who motivates and connects with his players," Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf said. "He has helped establish a culture that positions us for sustained success, and he will continue to set the standard we need as we pursue a championship for Vikings fans."
"To Vikings fans, you are the best in the NFL," O'Connell added. "There is no greater joy than leading our team in front of you each Sunday and experiencing the home-field advantage you create. I'm thrilled for the years ahead."
Zygi Wilf said there is "no question" O'Connell has the Vikings "on the right trajectory."
Minnesota went 13-4 in O'Connell's first season before a 7-10 season followd during the inury-plagued 2023 campaign. He followed up with a 14-3 effort in 2024, though both double-digit victory regular seasons resulted in first-round playoff exits.
The Vikings are also reportedly working on an extension for general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.