Kevin O'Connell shuts down wacky trade rumors: 'This is where I want to be'
On Sunday morning, FOX's Jay Glazer caused a bit of a social media stir when he reported that there are "multiple teams" that are considering trying to trade for Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, who has one year left on the four-year contract he signed in 2022.
"Next year, the last year of his deal, they've had no contract talks yet at all, and look, if you're a team out there saying, 'Why not take a shot? See if we can do it,'" Glazer said. "Maybe the Vikings don't let it happen, but Kevin O'Connell kind of has the cards here."
On Monday, the day after a tough Vikings loss to the Lions, O'Connell was asked about that report. He answered basically the way you'd expect.
"I'm not really interested in addressing the rumors or speculation," he said. "What I can tell you is I love this team, I love everything about this organization, and this is where I want to be. This is where I want to keep coaching and leading."
His focus is on his second career postseason game as a head coach, which is coming up next Monday night in Los Angeles.
"Any conversations that aren't about the Rams and the task at hand, my personal responsibility to lead immediate improvement off of yesterday but also capitalizing on the opportunity to be in the tournament ... (that's) my sole focus at this point," O'Connell said.
The idea of the Vikings trading O'Connell, who is 34-17 through three regular seasons, just doesn't make any sense. There's no reason why the franchise would consider it for a second. That means the only way it becomes a possibility is if KOC goes to the Wilfs and says he doesn't want to be Minnesota's coach long-term, and there's been zero indication that he wants to move elsewhere.
By all accounts, O'Connell is happy in Minnesota, and he's expected to be compensated quite nicely on a contract extension this offseason.
