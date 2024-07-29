Kicker battle won by rookie Will Reichard as Vikings cut John Parker Romo
Will Reichard has officially won the kicker job for the Minnesota Vikings.
On Monday, the Vikings released kicker John Parker Romo, which leaves Reichard as the lone place kicker on the roster. The rookie from Alabama was expected to win the job after being selected with the 203rd overall pick in the sixth round of the NFL draft in April.
Parker Romo, 26, was named to the All-XFL team in 2023 after he made 17 of 19 field goals. Prior to his XFL stint he had opportunities in the NFL with the Saints, Lions and Bears. He went undrafted in 2022 after kicking in college for Central Arkansas, Tulsa and Virginia Tech.
Reichard spent five seasons at Alabama and made 84 of 100 field goals and 295 of 297 extra points.
He was the 2023 SEC special teams player of the year after making all 55 of his extra points and 22 of his 25 field goals. Notably, he was 10 of 13 on attempts from 50-plus yards during his Alabama career.