LeBron James shouts out Justin Jefferson's 'crazy' TD celebration
Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson scored his eighth touchdown of the season on Monday Night Football against the Bears and his celebration went viral for a multitude of different reasons.
Jefferson shouted out Vikings legend Randy Moss, battling bile duct cancer. "We love you, Randy! That's for you!" Jefferson yelled after scoring. The dance itself was an ode to another Hall of Fame athlete.
He put a spin on his traditional griddy adding a flair from LeBron James' "silencer" celebration.
"This went so CRAZY!!!!!! Jetts ✈️ to DOPE! 🫡 Young 👑," James responded on X.
Since the NFL altered its celebration rules in 2017, the Vikings routinely have some of the best touchdown dances in the league. Jefferson has scored seven other touchdowns in 2024, but his seven-yard score on Monday might've been his most notable.
