LeBron James shouts out Justin Jefferson's 'crazy' TD celebration

The "King" noticed Minnesota's star wide receiver's celebration in the endzone.

Tony Liebert

Dec 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates his touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Dec 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates his touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson scored his eighth touchdown of the season on Monday Night Football against the Bears and his celebration went viral for a multitude of different reasons.

Jefferson shouted out Vikings legend Randy Moss, battling bile duct cancer. "We love you, Randy! That's for you!" Jefferson yelled after scoring. The dance itself was an ode to another Hall of Fame athlete.

He put a spin on his traditional griddy adding a flair from LeBron James' "silencer" celebration.

"This went so CRAZY!!!!!! Jetts ✈️ to DOPE! 🫡 Young 👑," James responded on X.

Since the NFL altered its celebration rules in 2017, the Vikings routinely have some of the best touchdown dances in the league. Jefferson has scored seven other touchdowns in 2024, but his seven-yard score on Monday might've been his most notable.

Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

