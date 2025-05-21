Mark Wilf says J.J. McCarthy has 'gravitational pull as a leader'
The praise for J.J. McCarthy extends from the top to the bottom of the Minnesota Vikings organization.
The latest came from the tippy top as Vikings owner Mark Wilf had plenty of positive things to say about the young quarterback during an interview with Paul Allen that was posted to the Vikings' YouTube channel on Wednesday, in particular highlighting the 22-year-old's leadership qualities.
"He has a gravitational pull as a leader. He really does," Wilf told Allen. "I think the way the players support him, I think, of course, the talent is there. Coach (Kevin) O'Connell is glowing in his praises of how he's handled everything to date, and from an off-the-field perspective, we couldn't be happier, so all the things are pointing in the right direction and we are going to be supporting J.J. to have him be the success we want him to be."
McCarthy appears set to take over as the Vikings' starting quarterback in 2025 after missing his entire rookie season due to a meniscus injury. While ordinarily there might be some nerves in handing the reigns to a young quarterback, everyone in the Vikings organization — from the owner on down — appears to have the utmost confidence in McCarthy.