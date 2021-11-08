Mason Cole, Camryn Bynum Impress as Vikings' COVID-19 Replacement Starters vs. Ravens

Playing on the road against the Ravens without injured defensive starters Patrick Peterson, Danielle Hunter, and Michael Pierce was already going to be a difficult task for the Vikings. Then, leading up to the game, they were dealt additional blows when they had to place two more starters, Garrett Bradbury and Harrison Smith, on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list.

With Smith going on the list just a few hours before kickoff, the Vikings found themselves down five starters as they approached the challenge of taking down one of the best teams in the AFC.

The Vikings didn't win the game, as they blew another lead in a frustrating, all-too-familiar last-second loss. But it wasn't because they missed Bradbury and Smith. It's a credit to the Vikings' depth that Mason Cole and Camryn Bynum were able to step into those vacant starting roles and not only keep things afloat, but out-perform the players they were replacing, albeit just for one game.

Mason Cole shines at center

Cole's performance is the most notable of the two, considering the struggles of the Vikings' usual starting center. It's no secret that Bradbury hasn't lived up to the expectations placed on him when the Vikings made him the No. 18 overall pick in 2019. He has been an asset in run blocking thanks to his exceptional athleticism, but it's now been 2.5 years and Bradbury hasn't shown a lick of improvement in pass protection, consistently grading out as one of the league's worst offensive linemen in that area. He simply cannot anchor against big, powerful defensive tackles, and at this point in his career, there's no reason to expect that to change.

With Bradbury going on the COVID list last Thursday, in stepped Cole, the 2018 third-round pick who the Vikings savvily acquired for a sixth-rounder this offseason. Cole's career with the Cardinals didn't pan out, but he had similar production as Bradbury despite being drafted two rounds later. As an experienced starting center with a lower ceiling than Bradbury in run blocking but a higher floor in pass protection, it made sense for the Vikings to pick Cole up this offseason as a backup and contingency plan.

His Vikings debut went so well that there's a legitimate case to be made for Cole remaining the starting center next Sunday against the Chargers, even if Bradbury is off the COVID list. Cole was effective in both phases of blocking, making things happen in the running game while allowing just one pressure in pass pro.

"It was a little difficult [making the change] mid-week, because you’d already had a Wednesday practice and things, but Mason did a tremendous job," Kirk Cousins said after the game. "It’s no surprise. He’s handled things so well since he got here in the spring. He was phenomenal all week with identifications, protections, and being on the same page with everybody on the O-line. He did exactly what I thought he’d do today as far as how well he handled everything at that position."

Cousins said he and Cole got extra reps in on Thursday and Friday ahead of this game, and credited the front office for bringing in a backup of his caliber "because of the difference it makes having someone who knows what they’re doing and handles it well."

As always, it's important to note that PFF grades are not an end-all, be-all metric, but it's certainly notable that Cole's 74.6 grade against Baltimore is a level Bradbury has only reached a handful of times in his three-year career.

It was just one game against a Ravens defensive line missing nose tackle Brandon Williams, but Cole did everything the Vikings could've asked for on Sunday.

Now they might face a tough decision this week. Do you give Cole another opportunity on Sunday in LA? Based on his performance against the Ravens and Bradbury's persistent struggles over the past three seasons, it would be understandable if they went that route. But that would essentially mean admitting Bradbury is a bust of a first-round pick and ending his run as the starter at center. That's no small decision. You don't want to end this season wavering between the two, so I'd imagine the Vikings will either go back to Bradbury or give Cole the job the rest of the way.

Based on how they usually operate, my guess is Bradbury gets the job back once he's available, despite this impressive performance by Cole.

Camryn Bynum has incredible starting debut

There's no controversy over who the Vikings' starting safeties are once Smith is off the COVID list, but Bynum's remarkable starting debut deserves plenty of praise and potentially changes the long-term outlook for the team at that position. Plus, he's guaranteed another start next week, as the unvaccinated Smith is out for at least ten days.

The Vikings drafted Bynum in the fourth round this year out of Cal, immediately converting him from cornerback to safety. That's not an easy transition to make, but Bynum attacked the learning process throughout OTAs and training camp and was able to get some valuable reps in the preseason. He learned a lot from Smith and Xavier Woods, stayed ready for his opportunity, and took full advantage of it on Sunday.

Against the Ravens, Bynum didn't look like a rookie with nine NFL regular season defensive snaps to his name. After finding out on Sunday morning that he would be making his first career start, Bynum went out and played a phenomenal game. One of four players on the field for all of the Vikings' whopping 98 defensive snaps — the other three being Woods, Eric Kendricks, and Anthony Barr — Bynum had a highlight-reel interception, recorded 12 tackles, and seemed to be in the right spots all game long.

His 90.0 PFF grade was the highest of any Vikings player.

"I didn’t have any nerves, to be honest," Bynum said. "Just through this whole process, it’s been a privilege to sit behind Harry and X and to be able to learn so much from them. I didn’t have any nerves, just because I knew and I was confident in my preparation, whether it was a couple of weeks ago or this week. Every week, I prepare like a starter, and being able to watch Harry and watch X, I’ve learned so much by being able to listen and hear their conversations and see what they do on the field in practices and games."

Bynum's biggest play was obviously his diving interception against Lamar Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP and one of the league's premiere quarterbacks. He made a great read on a Mark Andrews seam route that he was prepared for based on film study last week, breaking on the ball and making a huge play. That pick set the Vikings up to expand their lead, although the offense could only manage a field goal.

"It was the craziest feeling ever — didn’t feel real, just cause it still hasn’t hit me that I’m in the NFL," Bynum said. "I don’t know that it ever will, but at the end of the day, football is football, so I went out there and expected to make a play. As soon as I saw that, we saw that all week in practice, so I was like, ‘If I’m going to get that opportunity, I’ve got to come down with it.’ That’s why I had to reach, stretch out for that ball and try to come down with it, and I did. There was no way I was going to let that opportunity slip."

His day was more than just the interception, though. Bynum flew around the field as a tackler and consistently demonstrated good instincts and reactions to what was happening around him.

Making Bynum's performance even more impressive was the fact that he was playing a different position than the one he's been practicing, as Mike Zimmer revealed on Monday. Bynum has been training as the free safety behind Woods, but had to step in for Smith at strong safety and play alongside Woods, which comes with different responsibilities.

"He actually was playing a different position in the game than he's been practicing, so for him to be able to come in there and for the most part understand exactly where he has to be and what he has to do, I thought was good," Zimmer said. "I thought he did a nice job in some of the run support things that he had to do, and he'll continue to get better from there."

We'll get to watch Bynum again next week against the Chargers, and he may end up being an important part of the Vikings' long-term plans. Woods is on a one-year deal, so the Vikings might feel comfortable letting him walk next spring if they think Bynum is ready to step into that role next to Smith.

Other unheralded players who stood out in Baltimore

This was a big day for the Vikings' 2021 fourth-round picks. In just his second NFL game, Kene Nwangwu returned a kickoff for a touchdown and also converted a fourth down on a fake punt. He looks like he'll be a big weapon on special teams going forward, but I think the Vikings need to find a way to get him some touches on offense as well. His speed and acceleration are absolutely incredible.

Kenny Willekes played 41 snaps, well up from the 16 he saw last week in his NFL debut. Willekes recorded four pressures, four tackles, and half of a sack in a strong afternoon. He’s going to get a ton of playing time the rest of this season at defensive end.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.