Minnesota Vikings 2022 NFL Draft Day 2 Live Blog: Updates, Pick Tracker, Analysis

Follow along during the second and third rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Vikings have three picks to make.

The 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas is back for Day 2, which encompasses 73 picks over the second and third rounds. Things got off to a busy start for the Vikings last night, as they traded back from 12 to 32 and landed Georgia safety Lewis Cine, a heat-seeking missile who they think will become a star in their defense.

Now they've got another busy night, as they currently hold three of the top 45 picks tonight (Nos. 34, 66, and 77 overall). It wouldn't be surprising to see them make another trade or two tonight as well.

Just like last night, the draft can be viewed on ESPN, NFL Network, or ABC. Follow along right here for all of your Vikings-centric updates throughout the night. Below the live updates, you'll find some reading material and key details to know.

Live updates

6:54 p.m. — The Vikings just traded up to 42 to take Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr., which is great value if he stays healthy. They gave up 53, 77, and 192 for 42 and 122 in a deal with the Colts. Here's the story on Booth.

6:45 p.m. — Two more interesting picks: the Bears get CB Kyler Gordon at 39 and the Seahawks take Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe at 40.

6:35 p.m. — Catching up on some picks since the Vikings' trade: CB Roger McCreary went to the Titans, RB Breece Hall to the Jets, S Jalen Pitre to the Texans, and EDGE Arnold Ebiketie to the Falcons.

6:17 p.m. — Another divisional trade for the Vikings. They sent pick 34 to the Packers for picks 53 and 59, and now hold four picks between 53 and 77. The Packers took NDSU WR Christian Watson with the pick. Here's the story on the Vikings' trade.

6:15 p.m. — The Buccaneers kick things off by taking Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall.

Updated Vikings draft picks

First round, No. 32: Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

Second round, No. 42 (from Colts)

Second round, No. 59 (from Packers)

Third round, No. 66 (from Lions)

Fourth round, No. 122 (from Colts)

Fifth round, No. 156 (from Ravens)

Sixth round, No. 184

Sixth round, No. 191 (from Chiefs)

Seventh round, No. 250 (from Broncos)

