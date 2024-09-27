Minnesota Vikings games to remain on KFAN radio through 2031
In a press release where both sides said really nice things about each other, the Minnesota Vikings and iHeartMedia Minneapolis announced Friday that KFAN-FM 100.3 will remain the radio home of the Vikings through 2031.
The new deal is a seven-year contract extension. It's unclear how much iHeartMedia is paying for the rights to be the radio home of the Vikings, but it means the two sides will be linked for more than 30 years by the time the new agreement expires.
This season is the 24th consecutive that KFAN has been the flagship station of the Vikings. Games are also broadcast on AM 1130 KTLK and distributed throughout the region on the Vikings Radio Network.
Paul Allen has been the radio voice of the Vikings since 2002. He's gained national popularity thanks to emotional calls during intense Vikings games, and more recently he was in headlines after former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, who co-owned a race horse with Allen, said he's holding a grudge against for comments Allen made on his weekday radio show.
"I'm out here catching strays," Allen reacted after learning of Zimmer's grudge being revealed in an interview with a Minneapolis-based newspaper.