Minnesota Vikings NFL Draft Day 2 Live Blog, Updates

Day 1 of the NFL Draft is in the books, and by all accounts, it was a highly successful night for Rick Spielman and the Vikings. But luckily for us, the fun is just getting started.

We've got two more rounds of action and 74 total picks (64 standard, ten compensatory) coming on Friday night. It should be a very interesting evening for the Vikings, who are looking to be aggressive and move up to go get some guys.

"There's a lot of depth through the second and third round," Spielman said yesterday. "Hopefully look forward to manipulating, tomorrow, up the board to try to go get some more significant players."

The Vikings have three scheduled picks on Day 2, at 58, 89, and 105 overall. If they make all three of those picks in those exact slots, I'll be stunned. There's movement coming. The Vikings have a ridiculous nine Day 3 picks to work with when moving around.

There's also the possibility of a blockbuster trade for Washington tackle Trent Williams. Some of his other top suitors took themselves off the market on Thursday, leaving the Vikings and perhaps the Eagles as the top contenders to swing a deal for the likely future Hall of Famer.

Whether you're watching tonight's festivities – which begin at 6 p.m. central on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network – or following along online, keep it right here for live updates. Make sure to regularly hit refresh to see the latest.

Happy Day 2!

