Minnesota Vikings signing ex-Giants QB Daniel Jones to practice squad
The Vikings are signing former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, according to numerous reports. He was released by New York last week and cleared waivers on Monday.
Jones will reportedly begin on the Vikings' practice squad, but he'll have an opportunity to work his way up the depth chart and presumably surpass Nick Mullens as the backup to Sam Darnold before long.
With Minnesota, Jones gets a chance to learn under Kevin O'Connell, Josh McCown, and the rest of the Vikings' excellent coaching staff on the offensive side of the ball. He's joining a playoff contender and won't have any pressure to start, given how well Darnold has played this season. But with the Vikings only having current rookie J.J. McCarthy under contract next season at QB, Jones could potentially be in the mix to return in 2025.
This move makes a lot of sense for both sides. Because Jones cleared waivers, the Giants are on the hook for his contract, so the Vikings will be paying him very little. On their end, there's no real risk. They get to evaluate him in their system, possibly use him as an upgraded backup option if Darnold gets hurt this year, and maybe keep him around with McCarthy next year. If he leaves in the offseason and signs a qualifying contract, he could factor into the compensatory draft pick formula.
On Jones' end, why wouldn't you sign with the Vikings? O'Connell has proven to be one of the best coaches in the league when it comes to getting the most out of quarterbacks. He helped Kirk Cousins thrive, he got competent play out of Josh Dobbs, and he's been a big reason why Darnold has turned his career around this year. Jones will be in good hands for the rest of this season in the Vikings' organization.
Jones, 27, was the 6th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Giants. He started 69 games for them over the last six seasons, going 24-44-1. Jones and the Giants beat the Vikings in the wild card round of the 2022 postseason.