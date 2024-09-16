Must see: Entire Vikings locker room bounces to 50 Cent's 'Many Men'
Want a powerful moment caught on camera? Try on for size the entire Minnesota Vikings locker room bouncing to 50 Cent's "Many Men" following a win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in Minneapolis.
The Vikings posted a video without audio to social media after the game but NFL insider Jordan Schultz has since obtained the version with audio, and it's as epic as one can imagine. Be warned, however, because you might want some headphones for this NSFW video.
Head coach Kevin O'Connell is in the middle of the locker room in the video, where he's presumably preparing to deliver his latest fiery postgame victory speech.
The Vikings are 2-0 and leading the NFC North after wins over the Giants and Niners. This week, they host the Houston Texans, who are also 2-0 after taking down the Chicago Bears 19-13 on Sunday night.