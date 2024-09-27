NFC North roundtable: Players flying under the radar and who to fear in Week 4
We're going around the NFC North with our On SI colleagues in Green Bay, Detroit and Chicago to answer two key questions for each team. First, writers were asked to name one player fling under the radar through three weeks. Second, they were asked to name an opposing player to fear this week.
Let's dive into the answers from Detroit's John Maakaron, Chicago's Gene Chamberlain, Green Bay's Bill Huber and myself representing the Vikings.
Packers vs. Vikings (from the Green Bay perspective)
One player flying under the radar through three weeks: RT Zach Tom. Because he was a fourth-round draft pick, Tom probably will never get his due as a premier offensive tackle. But Tom is one of the best in the business. Through three games, he has allowed exactly zero quarterback pressures. He’s on a 10-game streak without allowing a sack. The Vikings’ Jonathan Greenard, who has four sacks, lines up mostly on the defense’s left, so that will be a big matchup.
One opposing player to fear in Week 4: On Monday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur was asked about Aaron Jones. “Who?” LaFleur replied. It was a tough-in-cheek answer. Jones was a heart-and-soul player for the Packers. When he was finally healthy at the end of last season, his dominance helped carry the Packers to the playoffs. Jones is fourth in yards per carry (5.4) and second in yards after contact (4.0).
Vikings at Packers (from the Minnesota perspective)
One player flying under the radar through three weeks: LG Blake Brandel. Brandel won the starting job in training camp and he's made it clear through three weeks that he's not going to let it go. Brandel has allowed one pressure (no sacks, no QB hits) in 95 pass-blocking snaps. On top of that, he's graded by Pro Football Focus as the fifth-best run-blocking guard in the league through three weeks.
One opposing player to fear in Week 4: Can we go with a coach here? Honestly, Matt LaFleur should scare the Vikings as much as anyone on Green Bay's roster. Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores talked up LaFleur this week and if there's an offensive mind who can crack Flores' code it might be the guy running the show at Lambeau. That said, Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy were dizzied by Minnesota's defense. If that combo couldn't solve the puzzle, who can? LaFleur and (presumably) Jordan Love have a big test coming to town.
Bears vs Rams (12 p.m. CT Sunday at Soldier Field)
One player flying under the radar through three weeks: Safety Kevin Byard. Much of the talk out of Philadelphia suggested Byard was through after he had a bad second half last year when traded to the Eagles by the Titans, but Byard has been a stable force in back that the Bears defense lacked last year. He has allowed 20 receiving yards, missed one tackle and has an 85.4 passer rating against when targeted. Pro Football Focus has him graded 13th among all NFL safeties.
One opposing player to fear in Week 4: It's Matthew Stafford. Even without injured Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, and using a largely non-descript group of backups, the Rams QB is a threat to pull out wins based on experience. He did it last week against the 49ers in comeback fashion. With 45 game-winning drives and 36 fourth-quarter comebacks, Stafford is one of the most clutch QBs of modern times and has had to play without or with good receivers. He beat the Bears in L.A. in 2021 and is 12-9 against them, 20 starts coming with the Lions.
Lions vs. Seahawks (7:15 p.m. CT Monday at Ford Field)
One player flying under the radar through three weeks: Safety Kerby Joseph is quickly rising up the ranks amongst the better safeties in the NFC. Always known as a takeaway machine, Joseph has made strides after freelancing too much earlier in his career. He has two interceptions through the season’s first three games and has paired nicely with Brian Branch after the Alabama product moved from nickel cornerback to safety.
One opposing player to fear in Week 4: Seattle as a team has presented nightmares for the Lions over the last several years. Dan Campbell is 0-3 against the Seahawks, including a crushing loss in Week 2 at home last season. Wide receiver DK Metcalf has given the Lions lots of problems over his three games against them, catching a total of 19 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns. The Lions’ secondary is in for another stiff test against Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.