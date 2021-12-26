NFC Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings Week 16 Rooting Interests For the Wild Card Race

The Vikings need a win over the Rams, but they could use some help as well.

The most important thing for the Vikings' playoff hopes this weekend is that they handle their business and find a way to upset the Rams at home. If they can't do that, the path to a wild card spot is going to be significantly tougher over the final two weeks.

But they could use some help as well. If they beat the Rams, some of the other competitors in the NFC wild card race losing today would put the Vikings in a strong position. If they lose to the Rams, they'll need some results to go their way just to stay alive.

Before we get into the games to keep tabs on, here's a look at the NFC standings as of Sunday morning.

As you can see, the Vikings currently occupy the No. 7 seed. But because the Saints and Eagles have easier schedules over the final three weeks, the Vikings' playoff odds are hanging around 30 percent, which trails both of those teams.

The 49ers losing on Thursday night means they're still potentially catchable if the Vikings win today.

Games to watch in Week 16

Falcons (6-8) vs. Lions (2-11-1) — 12 p.m. CT, FOX

Rooting interest: Lions. This one doesn't matter too much because the Falcons seem unlikely to finish strong against the Bills and Saints, but a Lions win would officially remove Atlanta as a potential threat to the Vikings.

Eagles (7-7) vs. Giants (4-10) — 12 p.m. CT, FOX

Rooting interest: Giants. An upset in this game is unlikely, as the Eagles are 10.5-point favorites at home and Jake Fromm will be making his first NFL start for the Giants at QB. But it would be huge for the Vikings if Fromm could find a way to pull off some magic. The Eagles did lost 13-7 the last time these teams played, with Jalen Hurts throwing three picks, so maybe the Giants' defense will step up again and make it interesting.

Cowboys (10-4) vs. Washington (6-8) — 7:20 p.m. CT, NBC

Rooting interest: Cowboys. Washington seems unlikely to make a last-minute push for the playoffs, but they would hold a conference record tiebreaker over the Vikings if both teams finished with the same record. A Cowboys win on Sunday Night Football, which is the expected result, would essentially put a nail in the Football Team's coffin.

Saints (7-7) vs. Dolphins (7-7) — 7:15 p.m. CT Monday, ESPN

Rooting interest: Dolphins. Whether the Vikings win or lose against the Rams, they'll be hopping on the Miami bandwagon on Monday night. The Dolphins have won six in a row and are 2.5-point road favorites over the Saints because of the news that rookie Ian Book will start at quarterback for New Orleans with Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian on the COVID list. A Dolphins win would be huge for the Vikings.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.